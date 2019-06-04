Listen to ‘Tonight’, the first solo song by BTS’ Jin

The track was released as part of the Korean band's "Festa" celebrations

BTS’ Jin has released his first solo song, ‘이 밤’, which translates to ‘Tonight’ – check it out below.

The track was released as part of the Korean band’s “festa” celebrations, which marks the anniversary of the group’s official debut in 2013.

‘이 밤’ was produced by BTS’ RM and Jin, alongside frequent collaborators Slow Rabbit and Hiss Noise. The track was written by Jin and is his first solo composition. In a post on BTS’ blog, he explained: “It is a song I wrote thinking of my pets. It is my first song and I hope you enjoy listening to it.”

이 밤 by JIN of BTS by BTS 이 밤 (2019) Produced by Slow Rabbit (Slow Rabbit, Jin, Hiss Noise, RM) Additional Production – Hiss Noise Guitar – 정재필 Keyboard – Slow Rabbit Synthesizer – Hiss Noise, Slow Rabbit Background Vocal – ADORA, coll!n (Vendors) Recording Engineers – Pdogg @ Dogg Bounce in LONDON – ADORA @ Adorable Trap – EL CAPITXN @ CAPITXN SHIELD – 박은정 @ Big Hit Studio Digital Editing – Hiss Noise, EL CAPITXN Mix & Mastering Engineer – 고현정 @ kokosound Studio (Assisted by 김경환 김준상 전진)

The fingerpicked guitar-led track features the lyrics “After this night/I’m afraid I will not see you.” You can listen to it above below.

Previously, Jin’s only releases outside of BTS’ albums have taken the form of covers and a track with bandmate V for the Korean TV show Hwarang.

Last weekend, BTS brought their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour to London for two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The inexorable global rise of the Bangtan Boys, as they’re also known, hasn’t happened by thinking “will this do?”. So it’s to be expected that their new stadium pop show is super-sized and slickly produced.”

The gigs follow the release of the band’s latest record, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’, which earned them their first Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart in April.

Since then, it has been rumoured that BTS could be about to release single with Charli XCX. Speculation began after the members of the group were registered as songwriters with BMI alongside the pop star on a track called ‘Glow’.