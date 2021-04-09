A new posthumous single from the late Tony Allen, which sees the drummer team up with Sampa The Great, has been released.

‘Stumbling Down’ is the second track to be taken from Allen’s upcoming album ‘There Is No End’, which will be the first to be released since his death.

The Afrobeat icon produced, wrote and recorded the album’s beats in 2019 alongside Vincent Taeger. After Allen’s death, Taeger and Vincent Taurelle completed work on the record, which also features appearances from the likes of Danny Brown, Skepta and Lava La Rue.

On the new track, Zambian-Australian artist Sampa The Great raps: “Always trying to take my pride/ Wanna try and change my mind/ Never wanna see me shine.” Listen to ‘Stumbling Down’ below now.

‘There Is No End’ will be released on April 30 – marking the one-year anniversary of Allen’s death. The legendary musician was 79 years old. His cause of death was later confirmed as an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

In the months after his death, Allen was honoured at the 2020 AIM Awards with the Outstanding Contribution To Music award. His The Good, The Bad & The Queen bandmate Damon Albarn also performed a special tribute to the musician.

Albarn was joined by Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, Gorillaz’s Seye Adelekan and Remi Kabaka Jr, and The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s Simon Tong to air a special rendition of Allen’s 2014 track ‘Go Back’.

Allen and Albarn worked together on several projects, including Gorillaz. In the days following the drummer’s death, a new song from the animated band called ‘How Far?’ was shared online, which featured Allen and Skepta.