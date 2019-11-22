Listen to two new wholesome Paul McCartney songs – ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In A Hurry’
It's been a big week for Macca
Paul McCartney has shared two new songs, ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In A Hurry’ – you can listen to the new songs below.
The tracks were recorded from the same sessions where McCartney recorded last year’s ‘Egypt Station.’ Both of the new releases were produced by Foo Fighters and Adele producer, Greg Kurstin.
As well as being released digitally, the songs will also be out out as a double A-side 7-inch as part of the Record Store Black Friday event on November 29. You can listen to the new songs here:
Earlier this week (November 18), Emily Eavis confirmed that McCartney will headline Glastonbury next year.
The news came just hours after the Beatles icon seemingly confirmed that he will headline the iconic festival on its 50th anniversary, after sharing a cryptic clue on his Twitter account. Macca shared an image of American composer Philip Glass, actress Emma Stone and rock legend Chuck Berry. When the surnames of all three are combined, the not-so-subtle clue of “Glass-Stone-Bury” was provided.
Eavis wrote: “IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary.”
McCartney later confirmed the news, writing: “Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer!”
It ends months of speculation surrounding a headline slot for Macca at Glastonbury’s fiftieth anniversary next year.
In April, founder Michael Eavis seemingly let slip that McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury, “Hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he told the BBC.
McCartney himself later admitted that a headline slot was a “distinct possibility.”
He went on: “My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean,” he told Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show in September.
So far, it’s been confirmed that Diana Ross will tackle the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot, while the likes of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are also heading up bookies odds for a slot on the Pyramid Stage.