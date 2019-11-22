Listen to two new wholesome Paul McCartney songs – ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In A Hurry’

It's been a big week for Macca

Paul McCartney has shared two new songs, ‘Home Tonight’ and ‘In A Hurry’ – you can listen to the new songs below.

The tracks were recorded from the same sessions where McCartney recorded last year’s ‘Egypt Station.’ Both of the new releases were produced by Foo Fighters and Adele producer, Greg Kurstin.

As well as being released digitally, the songs will also be out out as a double A-side 7-inch as part of the Record Store Black Friday event on November 29. You can listen to the new songs here: