She's the latest cast member to release her own music

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke has released her first two singles. Scroll down to hear them both now.

The actor was a new addition to the hit Netflix show this season, joining the cast to play Robin Buckley.

Now, she’s become the latest member of the show to release their own music by sharing the songs ‘Stay Open’ and ’To Love A Boy’. In an Instagram post earlier this week, Hawke shared that she wrote the lyrics for both tracks, while Jesse Harris, who has worked with the likes of Norah Jones and Melody Gardot, wrote the music.

Listen to ‘Stay Open’ and ‘To Love A Boy’ below now.

Hawke will also perform the new tracks and more at New York’s Sultan Room on August 21.

She’s not the only member of the Stranger Things cast to pursue music too. Finn Wolfhard fronts the band Calpurnia, while Gaten Matarazzo has his own group Work In Progress. Joe Keery, meanwhile, used to be in Chicago’s Post Animal and has recently shared two solo tracks under the moniker Djo.

Last month, Hawke shared more about her Stranger Things character, including that she is a fan of “‘60s and ‘70s rock” like Patti Smith, Bob Dylan, and Joan Jett and The Runaways. Speaking about her hopes for Robin in season 4, she said: “I wanna see her at the video store. So many of the great minds of the ‘80s and ‘80s filmmakers and creatives started out working in video stores, and as far as I know, that environment hasn’t really been explored on TV. I think that would be really fun.”

The fourth season of Stranger Things hasn’t been officially confirmed by Netflix yet, but its creators have already begun teasing what fans can expect from it if it is renewed.