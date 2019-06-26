Listen to two new Bring Me The Horizon songs, including a cover of ANOHNI’s ‘Drone Bomb Me’

The other track is a new version of their original song, 'mother tongue'

Bring Me The Horizon have unveiled two new tracks for Spotify Singles.

Surprising fans with a cover of ANOHNI’s ‘Drone Bomb Me’, the Sheffield band also revealed a reworking of their own song, ‘mother tongue’ – a song that NME’s Andrew Trendell referred to as “a ‘lighters in the air’ love song” in a 5-star review of the band’s latest album, ‘amo’.

The band’s frontman Oli Sykes called ‘mother tongue’: “probably the most gushing out there, just straight-up love song we’ve ever written.”

Talking to Zane Lowe in January, he said of the song: “This was one of the easier ones to write because it was positive. It’s about when I first met my new wife and she’s from Brazil, and she didn’t speak so much English. She talked a lot better than my Portuguese, but from the very start, we had a really, really strong connection and it was just a crazy time. And this song’s just talking about those experiences, which they just stick in my head. So, that was really one of the easier ones to write about.”

Listen to Bring Me The Horizon’s two new tracks below:

Earlier this month, Sykes delivered an emotional speech during the band’s headline performance at London’s All Points East festival, one that brought the frontman to tears.

“A few months ago I said rock was a load of shite. This festival has shown me I was wrong. I don’t know what I was fucking talking about. Rock is alive,” Sykes admitted to the crowd at Victoria Park, before going into an acoustic rendition of ‘Sleepwalking’.