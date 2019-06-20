Listen to two synthy new tracks from ‘Stranger Things’ season 3 score

S U R V I V E's Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein have confirmed details of the new soundtrack.

Two tracks from the upcoming score for Stranger Things season three have been released – scroll down to hear them now.

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of the band S U R V I V E have once again worked on the OST for the hit Netflix series, with the album from the next season due for release digitally on June 28. Physical versions will follow at a later date.

In a statement, the musicians said: “With the season three soundtrack, we’ve made an album that doesn’t feel like a ‘score’ necessarily, but one that feels more like a stand-alone record than a collection of brief cues. We’ve incorporated the main narrative elements of the series and stayed true to the original sound while at the same time expanding on our musical palette – we often pushed it to the limit.

“We’ve really made an effort to curate this album to showcase the moments we think are really special.”

You can hear the tracks ‘Starcourt’ and ‘The Ceiling Is Beautiful’ below now.

The full tracklisting for ‘Stranger Things 3 – Original Score From The Netflix Original Series’ is as follows:

‘Boys And Girls’

‘I Like Presents Too’

‘Starcourt’

‘Blank Makes You Crazy’

‘I Need You To Trust Me’

‘You’re A Fighter’

‘The Ceiling Is Beautiful’

‘The First I Love You’

‘Rats’

‘What Did You Do To Him?’

‘Find The Source’

‘The Silver Cat Feeds’

‘Heather’s’

‘William’

‘Destroying The Castle’

‘In The Void’

‘Tammy’

‘Mirkwood’

‘Portal Drill’

‘Happy Screams’

‘Ruins’

‘It’s Just Ice’

‘The Door Is Opening’

‘Planck’s Constant’

‘She’s Gone Home’

‘Seven Feet’

‘The Week Is Long’

‘Sauna Test’

‘Six Facts’

‘The Trees Are Moving’

‘On Their Tracks’

‘Not Chinese Food’

‘Blueprints’

‘Land Deeds’

‘Not Kids Anymore’

‘Code Red’

‘Feel Safe’

‘He’s Here’

‘Scoops Troop’

‘We Don’t Understand Each Other’

‘Aftermath’

Stranger Things season three will arrive on Netflix on July 4.

In a recent interview, star Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) said of the new episodes: “The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect. Season three is everything, like the fun of season one and the horror of season two and the Duffers have got better at it, at writing it. And we’ve become better actors.”

Meanwhile, Secret Cinema has announced that their next event will take on the world of Stranger Things. The acclaimed immersive screening experts will bring the show to life at a secret London location from November 13 – marking their first ever adaptation of a small screen series.