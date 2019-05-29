Listen to an unreleased Eminem and Proof freestyle from 1999

"I know NO ONE has heard this before"

An unreleased Eminem and Proof freestyle from 1999 has been shared online – check it out below.

Emerging from ‘The Slim Shady LP’ era, Marshal Mathers performed the cut with the late D12 member on Tim Westwood’s New York Live. The freestyle has now been released to mark Eminem and fellow D12 member and hypeman Mr. Porter’s hugely-popular performance on Westwood TV.

“On this day 10 years ago Eminem & Mr Porter dropped the biggest freestyle in the world on Tim Westwood TV!” a caption reads on its accompanying animated lyric video, uploaded on Monday (May 27).

“I know NO ONE has heard this before!!” Tim Westwood TV added. “Hope everyone’s feeling it. R.I.P Big Proof.”

In the freestyle we hear Mathers rap: “Forget the controversy surrounding me / And all these fake ass press people surrounding me, hounding / But I don’t give a damn ’cause I smoke a pound of weed / Y’all don’t want none of me.”

“Now I see why Em considers Proof the best freestyler ever,” said one viewer of the clip. Another commented: “The nostalgia is insane on this, feels like early 2000s again.”

Meanwhile, Eminem has marked the tenth anniversary of ‘Relapse’ by releasing a series of special limited edition merch.

In other Eminem news, the rapper recently challenged Chris D’Elia to a rap battle, after sampling his now infamous impression in new song ‘Homicide‘. “Me and Chris D’Elia are gonna battle one day,” said Mathers.