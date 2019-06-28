Listen to Whitney Houston’s previously unreleased song ‘Higher Love’

And Kygo has remixed it

A cover by Whitney Houston that was made at the peak of the her career in the ’90s has been released.

Houston recorded Steve Winwood’s 1986 hit single ‘Higher Love’ in 1991 after performing it live in Tokyo the previous year.

As Pitchfork notes, the song did feature as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of her 1990 album ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’. Now, the cover has been officially released with a remix by Kygo.

In other recent news, the late singer’s estate has revealed plans for a hologram tour and an album’s worth of unreleased material.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Pat Houston, the sole executor of Houston’s estate, has also spoken about a musical and a “Vegas-style spectacle”.

She told The New York Times in May: “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.

Pat said that the hologram tour and other projects will be in an effort to reclaim Whitney’s legacy: “Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore. People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”