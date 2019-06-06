The band's second album is highly anticipated.

Whitney have released a new single, ‘Giving Up’, taken from their upcoming new album, ‘Forever Turned Around.’ You can listen to the audio below.

The band announced the arrival of their new album earlier this week when they released ‘FTA’ on June 3. The band described the song as a “reworking of the last song on our new album” on Instagram.

‘Forever Turned Around’ follows on from Whitney’s 2016 debut, ‘Light Upon The Lake.’ The album will be released on August 30 and has been co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver) and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado (Father John Misty).

Speaking about their debut to DIY earlier this year, Julien Ehrlich said: “Every time listen to it I think, if people liked ‘Light Upon The Lake’, they are really going to fuck with this. We took our time with it; we didn’t throw something together and it certainly doesn’t seem like we’re throwing a Hail Mary right now.

“I think we’re doing something that we really want to hear and we think that people will want to hear, too.”

The track listing for the album is as follows:

Giving Up Used To Be Lonely Before I Know It Song For Ty Valleys (My Love) Rhododendron My Life Alone Day & Night Friend of Mine Forever Turned Around

Whitney will play dates in Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester and London this November. Dates are listed below and you can buy tickets for the event here.

November

23 – SWX, Bristol

26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

28 – Albert Hall, Manchester

29 – Roundhouse, London