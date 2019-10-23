Listen to XXXTentacion’s new posthumous track ‘Hearteater’

It's the latest offering from the late rapper.

The estate of the late XXXTentacion has released ‘Hearteater’ – the latest track to emerge from his upcoming second posthumous album.

The rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead outside a Florida motorcycle dealership in June 2018.

‘Hearteater’ is the latest posthumous offering from the star and sees him rapping over soft acoustic guitars – a contrast to the hard-hitting sound that the late rapper was characterised by.

It’s expected to feature on ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, which is set to arrive before the end of 2019. The record follows ‘Skins’, his first album since death which was released in December 2018.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish also paid tribute to the rapper on the first anniversary of his death.

Posting on her Instagram story, Eilish wrote: “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you.” Although none of the three posts identified XXXTentacion as the focus of her tribute, the pair were close friends and the pop star has spoken about his death in the past.

Despite his posthumous success, Onfroy remains a controversial figure with a history of domestic abuse charges, including the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and false imprisonment.

Other high-profile fans of the late rapper include Lil Pump – who also praised his former collaborator (they had worked together on the song ‘Arms Around You’) on the first anniversary of his death.

“Deadass though, X is the Tupac of our generation, no cap,” he previously said.