Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has covered Lil Nas X’s recent chart-topping single ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

The British musician took on the hit track as part of a new Home Session recorded for Apple Music, alongside a new version of his own song ‘Starstruck’.

Backed by acoustic guitar and simple piano chords, Alexander put a sultry, sexy spin on Lil Nas X’s song. “When I first heard ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ I wanted to take off all my clothes and run screaming through the street,” he told Apple Music.

Advertisement

“The song is already perfect so I just wanted to have fun doing an acoustic version and seeing if I could sing all the parts in my range—which was a challenge, but I love it. Watching Lil Nas X’s ascent has been so exciting and inspirational to myself as a gay artist.”

Listen to the Years & Years’ acoustic version of ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ below now.

Last year, Alexander teamed up with pop icon Kylie Minogue on a new reworking of his new single ‘Starstruck’. Weeks later, the Years & Years star mashed up the track with Minogue’s own song ‘Love At First Sight’.

‘Starstruck’ is Years & Years’ first release since the project became a solo endeavour for Alexander. His previous bandmates Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy left the group in March, with Alexander saying they had “grown apart musically”.

“We didn’t fall out, we’re all mates and stuff, it’s definitely different but I’m really excited as well to kind of do my thing this time,” he explained.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is set to release his debut album, which will also be called ‘Montero’, this summer and has described it as a “coming-of-age story”.

“I’m exploring my sexuality, my self,” he said. “It’s a coming-of-age story. My heartbreaks – there’s been a lot of those. It’s everything, man. It’s something everyone can vibe along to.”