Listen to Yungblud’s new track ‘Parents’

Yungblud has unveiled his latest single ‘Parents’, which sees the singer hailing the importance of being yourself.

The latest track from the Doncaster singer follows on from his Halsey collaboration ’11 minutes’ and it finds him on typically furious form.

“’Parents’ is a tribute to individualism,” Yungblud explained.

“You are the best judge of how to become the best you. Don’t conform to the outside world’s perception of who you should be if it means losing yourself in the process.”

Released on Polydor Records, the track sees Yungblud teaming up with co-writer Justin Tranter and producers Zakk Cervini and Chris Greatti.

The latest track comes after Yungblud announced that he’s venturing into the world of graphic novels later this year.

He’ll release The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club on October 15 – limited to 1,000 signed copies with additional art prints.

In other news, Yungblud was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly at a recording studio recently, fuelling rumours that the two have collaborated on a new record.

A clip share by MGK’s producer/engineer Brandon “Slim” Allen showed a packed studio that included both MGK and Yungblud nodding their heads in front of a mixing desk.

He’ll also head out on his biggest UK tour to date earlier this year, taking in a huge show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.