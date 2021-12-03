Listen to Aurora’s dreamy new song ‘Heathens’

Aurora has shared a dreamy new single today (December 3) called ‘Heathens’ – listen to it below.

Speaking about her new single, Aurora said: “A long, long time ago, Eve took a bite of a forbidden apple hanging from the tree of evil and good. In her act of doing so, she granted humans free will; I just think that is very beautiful, and I wanted to honour her and women like her, who little by little granted us freedom in this world.

“A freedom to live as we please, to explore and taste. I think life should be lived in all of its colours, and that is why we live like heathens.”

You can listen to ‘Heathens’ here:

The musician has also unveiled details today of a new virtual concert experience called A Touch Of The Divine.

The event will see the musician perform music from ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, her third album which is set for release on January 21, 2022 via Decca.

The one-off event will air on digital platform Moment House and will be broadcast around the world on January 25.

Speaking about the event, Aurora said: “It’s rare for me to present the soul of my music like it will be presented on this Moment. It’s going to be so pure. And so wonderful. I’m excited to show my warriors the universe this album is bringing to us. A small touch of the divine.”



Speaking to NME back in July about ‘The Gods We Can Touch’, Aurora said that her new record wouldn’t be dealing in “doom, gloom, COVID and horror”, but would instead be “more playful and fun” while still “representing a lot of things that bother me with society and our history”.

“It’s quite sensual actually, and very much about the dark, the light and the absurd combination of the two,” she said. “To me, music has always been very serious and no fun. I always write about really serious things, and I can see myself standing on stage every night for an hour and being really sad all the time.”

Aurora will head out on a UK and European tour in support of her new album from February through to April 2022.