Litany debuts ‘Uh-huh’ video starring Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett

Litany has debuted the new video for her single ‘Uh-huh’, which features a host of famous faces including comedians Joe Lycett and Katherine Ryan. Check it out first on NME.

The latest video from the alt-pop star also sees H̶u̶g̶o̶ ̶B̶o̶s̶s̶ Joe making his directorial debut, enlisting both Ryan and Drag Race star Vinegar Strokes to appear in the clip.

Their collaboration came about during the first UK lockdown when Brummie comic Joe started listening to Litany’s tracks on repeat, before discovering via Instagram that she was a fan of his comedy.

Joe then reached out to suggest that he could direct a video, with Litany immediately accepting the proposal.

“As one of the biggest Litany fans in the universe it has been unreal to collaborate with Beth to create this very fun and very stupid music video,” Joe told NME.

“Over lockdown I listened to her stuff on repeat and discovered through some Instagram investigations that we were mutual fans of each other’s work. I was also rediscovering my love of making silly films so I thought I’d throw my hat into the ring to see if she might have me direct the vid for her next smash hit.

“I thought she’d say ‘yeh lol ok bye’ but she said ‘yeh lol ok’ and here we are months later with a pink explosion for the 100% platinum coated banger Uh-Huh. It’s been one of the most creatively fulfilling and brilliant experiences of my daft life and I’ve made some sensational and very talented friends. We hope you enjoy it.”

Litany, real name Beth Cornell, added: “I’m not gonna pretend I wasn’t reading his book at the time of Joe reaching out to me on Instagram. I’m a huge fan.

“His effortless comedy never fails to make me howl with laughter and when he suggested working together on a music video, after almost passing out with excitement, I sent him the demo of ‘Uh-huh’ immediately.

“The song is unashamedly about sex, so good you sometimes forget who you are and within 24 hours Joe had emailed me with the most stupid yet perfect idea and, well, here we are! It brings me so much joy watching it, even more now knowing I can call someone I admired so much, a dear friend. Enjoy hens!”