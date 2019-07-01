“It’s literally about horses” – Lil Nas X responds to fans claiming ‘Old Town Road’ is about gay sex

Lil Nas X has responded to people claiming that his viral hit ‘Old Town Road’ is actually about gay sex.

The theories first began when the rapper came out as gay yesterday (June 30), the final day of Pride Month. On Twitter today, he said: “old town road is literally about horses.”

Many fans responded by pointing out that the song had only become sexualised after Lil Nas X came out. “why do people find out your sexual orientation and think you can’t possibly sing about anything EXCEPT your sexual orientation lmfao,” said one.

Nas X came out via a series of social media posts last night.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [fuck with me] no more,” he wrote on Twitter. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure’.”

The lyrics of ‘C7osure’ refer to liberation and freedom: “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”