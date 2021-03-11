Little Big will not be representing Russia at Eurovision 2021

Russia’s Little Big will not be representing the nation at Eurovision 2021, despite being in line to do so following the 2020 event’s cancellation.

In a statement shared on social media, the band said that there are many acts in Russia that deserve “the chance to be seen”.

“We think that Russia has many talented and unique artists, each one of them deserves the chance to be seen out there,” the band wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks to our Russian fans and all the international fans for showing support, it means the world to us!”

Their 2020 entry, ‘UNO‘, achieved viral success and has, according to the band, become the most-viewed music video on Eurovision’s YouTube channel, with over 190million views at the time of writing.

Eurovision cancelled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first time in its 64-year-history it wouldn’t go ahead.

Eurovision 2021, however, is set to go ahead in Rotterdam in May, with the contest recently revealing that all 41 artists playing will be performing live and in-person.

James Newman will represent the UK at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with the singer-songwriter previously chosen as the UK’s entrant last year.