Little Dragon announce new album ‘Slugs Of Love’ with first single ‘Kenneth’

Little Dragon have announced details of their seventh studio album – ‘Slugs Of Love’ is due out this summer.

The follow-up to 2020’s ‘New Me, Same Us’ will land on July 7 via Ninja Tune and is being previewed by first single ‘Kenneth’.

Of the new album, the Swedish band said in a statement: “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones. Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked…

“Together we have developed, replayed, danced to, cried and laughed to this music as it has evolved forwards, backwards, sideways and all around, but now finally as a complete masterpiece… This feels like our finest work yet. We are very proud.”

Listen to ‘Kenneth’ and see the tracklist for ‘Slugs Of Love’ – including a Damon Albarn collaboration – below. The new album is available to pre-order here.

1. ‘Amöban’

2. ‘Frisco’

3. ‘Slugs Of Love’

4. ‘Disco Dangerous’

5. ‘Lily’s Call’

6. ‘Stay’ (feat. JID)

7. ‘Gold’

8. ‘Kenneth’

9. ‘Glow’ (feat. Damon Albarn)

10. ‘Tumbling Dice’

11. ‘Easy Falling’

In a three-star review of Little Dragon’s 2020 album, ‘New Me, Same Us’, NME said the group found “creative harmony on their sixth album, with dazzling, unhinged moments that are worth fighting over – but a frustrating complacency, too.”

It continued: “Little Dragon might have found some much-needed harmony after periods of inner-turmoil, but despite the dazzling moments, ‘New Me, Same Us’ is proof that a realigned vision can come with the price of complacency.

Last year, the band shared a new EP titled ‘Opening The Door’.