The two former Beatles embraced for the last leg of Sir Paul McCartney's US tour.

Sir Paul McCartney brought out fellow Beatle Ringo Starr for his show in Los Angeles last night. You can watch some footage of the moment below.

In a crowd-pleasing move, the performance saw Ringo playing drums as the duo performed extended versions of ‘White Album’ classic ‘Helter Skelter’ and the more psychedelic ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

The gig, which took place at Dodger stadium in LA, was the last leg of Macca’s North American tour. You can see footage and images of the moment below:

The reunited pair could be seen hugging and mouthing the words “I love you man” to one another, with Ringo throwing his drum sticks into the crowd after performing the two classic Beatles tracks. As Ringo left the stage, the crowd at the LA Dodgers stadium chanted his “peace and love” phrase in unison.

Joe Walsh also made appearance during the show, with McCartney and his band using The Eagles star as part of a nostalgic climatic rendition of ‘Abbey Road’ closer ‘The End’.