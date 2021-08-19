Little Mix announce new greatest hits album ‘Between Us’

Little Mix have announced details of a new greatest hits album titled ‘Between Us’.

The compilation record is set to be released on November 12 to mark the group’s 10th anniversary this year.

Described as “a celebration of a decade of global hits from a record-breaking pop band”, ‘Between Us’ will feature such songs as ‘Wings’, ‘Black Magic’, ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and ‘Sweet Melody’.

Five new Little Mix songs, which the trio have been working on over the past few months, will also be included on the release.

Perrie Edwards said in a statement that the band “can’t believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we’re super proud of.”

Between Us 🤍 12.11

We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear #10YearsOfLittleMix https://t.co/4Yewo609pk pic.twitter.com/vcnE9n7WKA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) August 19, 2021

Jade Thirlwall added: “It’s going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from ‘Wings’ to ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said that the group were “also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we’ve been creating”.

“We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!”‘

Little Mix recently made UK chart history after they became the first girl group to have at least one track in the Official Singles Chart’s Top 10 for 100 consecutive weeks.

“Wow! It’s amazing, and we wouldn’t have done this without you guys,” Pinnock said in a message to fans about their achievement. “You never fail to blow us away – you’re just incredible and we wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”