Little Mix announce they’ll be taking “a little break” after next year’s tour

Little Mix have taken to social media today (December 2) to announce an indefinite hiatus after their 2022 Confetti tour.

On Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the girls in action, the group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – shared: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

Little Mix, who have been together since 2011, continued to add: “We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

They were also quick to affirm they are not splitting up, sharing they have plans for more tours and performances in the future. “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives,” they wrote. “Little Mix is forever.”

Little Mix rose to prominence 10 years ago after they became the first group to win The X Factor. Last month, the pop outfit announced a new greatest hits album, ‘Between Us’, to mark their 10th anniversary.

Since their formation, the group has achieved five UK Number One singles, including ‘Wings’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Sweet Melody’, and released six studio albums, the latest being last year’s ‘Confetti’.

Last year, Little Mix announced a 28-date arena tour in support of the latest album, set to kick off on April 9 in Belfast before concluding on May 14 at London’s O2 Arena.

It’s the first tour Little Mix will do as a trio after the departure of Jesy Nelson, who left last year to embark on a solo career.

This news may come as a surprise after Edwards said just last month she’d like to see Little Mix produce a pop punk album, saying it would be “right up my street:.

“Olivia Rodrigo and the whole comeback of that sound – that’s right up my street,” she explained.