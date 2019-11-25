Little Mix announce BST Hyde Park 2020 show and stadium tour

Little Mix take Hyde Park...
Little Mix have been confirmed as the first headliner for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival next summer.
The annual concert series, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see the girl group performing on Saturday July 4.
Little Mix said: “We’re so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. It’s such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it’s definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights.
“We’ve been to see acts at BST before and it’s always such a party atmosphere. We’ll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!”
Tickets will go on sale from Thursday (November 28) at 9AM, and you can buy them here.
They’ll also head out on a wider stadium tour next summer too, and you can view the dates in full below.
JUNE 2020
Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium
Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium
Sun 28 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium
JULY 2020
Thurs 02 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl
Fri 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival
Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium
Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium
Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World
Sun 12 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium
Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre
Thurs 16 – Durham, Emirates Riverside
Fri 17 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground
Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall
Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground
Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park
Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse
Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park
Further BST headline acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.