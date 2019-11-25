Little Mix announce BST Hyde Park 2020 show and stadium tour

Little Mix take Hyde Park...

Little Mix have been confirmed as the first headliner for Hyde Park’s British Summer Time festival next summer.

The annual concert series, which boasted performances from the likes of Robbie Williams and Celine Dion in 2019, will see the girl group performing on Saturday July 4.

Little Mix said: “We’re so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. It’s such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it’s definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights.

“We’ve been to see acts at BST before and it’s always such a party atmosphere. We’ll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!”

Tickets will go on sale from Thursday (November 28) at 9AM, and you can buy them here.

They’ll also head out on a wider stadium tour next summer too, and you can view the dates in full below.

JUNE 2020

Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium

Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium

Sun 28 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium

Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium

JULY 2020

Thurs 02 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl

Fri 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium

Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium

Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World

Sun 12 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium

Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre

Thurs 16 – Durham, Emirates Riverside

Fri 17 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground

Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall

Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground

Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park

Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse

Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park

Further BST headline acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.