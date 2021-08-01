Little Mix become first girl group to land 100 weeks in the Official Singles Chart’s Top 10

Little Mix made UK pop history this week, becoming the only girl group to have at least one track in the Official Singles Chart’s Top 10 for 100 weeks.

The trio accomplished the feat with their single ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, a collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta that they released back in May. It came in at Number Seven on the Singles Chart this week.

Celebrating the group’s achievement, member Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a message to Little Mix fans saying: “Wow! It’s amazing, and we wouldn’t have done this without you guys. You never fail to blow us away – you’re just incredible and we wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Advertisement

As per the Official Charts website, Little Mix are currently the most successful girl group in the Top 10’s history, beating Girls Aloud’s previous record of most weeks spent on the chart by a monumental 39.

‘Heartbreak Anthem’ has spent nine weeks in the Top 10, making it their fifth most successful single. Leading the pack is ‘Sweet Melody’ at 13 weeks in the Top 10, with ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ and ‘Reggaeton Lenton’ (a collab with CNCO) both following at 11 weeks, and ‘Touch’ at ten.

Back in May, Little Mix became the first all-women group in history to win the BRIT Award for Best British Group. The group have been nominated for BRITs seven times over the years, with three wins.

The same month, ex-member Jesy Nelson, who left Little Mix last December, signed her first solo record deal, inking a contract with Polydor.

Advertisement

She opened up about leaving the group earlier in the month, saying: “I immediately became a different person. I had anxiety. Whenever we had a music video, I put an enormous amount of pressure on myself to try and lose weight.”