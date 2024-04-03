Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne announces first solo headline gig with intimate London show

Leigh-Anne has announced details of her first solo headline show, taking place in an intimate venue in London. Find ticket details below.

News of the new show comes as the former Little Mix singer is set to share a collection of songs – some of her first since launching her career as a solo artist last year.

For her first live show, she will headline the Lafayette venue in the UK capital on June 11. Tickets are on general sale at 10am this Friday (April 5) and will be available here.

“I’M DOING MY FIRST EVER HEADLINE SHOW,” she said in a new statement. “I’ve been dying to do a show of my own for the longest time and now that my first project ‘No Hard Feelings’ is nearly here, it’s time to bring it to the stage.”

She continued: “London holds so many special moments & memories for me so it felt fitting to start here. So before we announce any more shows I wanted to stay true to my home city and do something intimate with my legion. I can’t wait to see you all!”

The news of the headline gig comes just days after the singer released the new track ‘Stealin’ Love’ – the first from a collection of songs she has on the way.

Arriving as an R&B-flavoured electro-pop hit, the track was produced by Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and written by Leigh-Anne, Jermaine Jackson, Philip Plested and RØMANS.

Discussing the inspiration, Leigh-Anne said: “‘Stealin’ Love’ speaks to those times when you feel like you are pouring so much love into someone and not getting what you need back. I think it’s incredibly powerful to be open and honest about these moments.”

The vocalist debuted her solo career last year with the single ‘Don’t Say Love’ – a garage and house-inspired track produced by Jon Bellion and Pete Nappi. That was then followed up with the Ayra Starr-assisted ‘My Love’.

Last year, she hinted that her debut solo album might be a 2024 release, saying: “[It’s] coming together quicker than I think anyone thought, which is good. I reckon next year for sure. Because I want to tour like I want to perform, I belong on stage.”

Last month, however, she shared an update on the status of the album, telling fans that “Shit’s about to get very real”.

“I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world,” she explained. “The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks.”

In other Leigh-Anne news, the singer revealed in her memoir Believe last year that the remaining members of Little Mix had to seek therapy when Jesy Nelson exited the group.

Nelson left the group, who have sold 75 million records worldwide and have received over 15 billion streams, as well as three BRIT Awards, in 2020, saying that band life was taking a toll on her mental health.

According to Leigh-Anne, the departure was “traumatic” for the whole of the band. “The whole thing was abrupt and sad and then it was messy,” she wrote.“We were a family, the four of us were like sisters, and we had been that way since we were teenagers, so it’s not an over-exaggeration to say that losing a member was a traumatic experience.”