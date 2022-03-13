Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwal to go solo, signs global record deal with RCA

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwal has signed a solo deal with Sony’s RCA Records, the label of Bring Me The Horizon, The Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X.

Little Mix originally signed to RCA in 2018 after leaving Simon Cowell’s Syco, the label they signed to after winning The X Factor in 2011. According to Musicweek, Thirlwal will be staying with the label as she sets to launch her solo career, with an album apparently in the works.

Jade Thirlwall has also signed with Full Stop Management, who look after fellow X Factor survivor Harry Styles.

Advertisement

Last month fellow Little Mixer Leigh-Anne Pinnock signed with Warner Records, writing on Instagram that she was “so excited for what’s to come.

Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! ❤

Sign up to her mailing list to hear about exciting news first!https://t.co/fWVbJLRFw0 pic.twitter.com/d1rNflQCIn — Warner Records UK (@warnerrecordsuk) February 2, 2022

The various solo careers follow the news that Little Mix are set to take a break after their upcoming Confetti tour.

On Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the girls in action, the group shared: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

“We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”

They were also quick to affirm they are not splitting up, sharing they have plans for more tours and performances in the future. “We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives,” they wrote. “Little Mix is forever.”

Advertisement

Little Mix’s upcoming Confetti tour is the the first run of dates the band will do as a trio after the departure of Jesy Nelson, who left in 2020 to embark on a solo career.

The 28-date tour kicks off in April and ends with a trio of shows at London’s O2 arena – get tickets here.