Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne shares heartfelt new solo single ‘Stealin’ Love’

Leigh-Anne has returned with the new single ‘Stealin’ Love’ – the first from a collection of songs from the former Little Mix singer. Listen to it below.

The vocalist debuted her solo career last year with the single ‘Don’t Say Love’, a garage and house-inspired track produced by Jon Bellion and Pete Nappi. That was then followed up with the Ayra Starr-assisted ‘My Love’.

Now, she has shared ‘Stealin’ Love’, a tight, R&B-flavoured electro-pop song, produced by Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber) and written by Leigh-Anne, Jermaine Jackson, Philip Plested and RØMANS.

Leigh-Anne said: “’Stealin’ Love’ speaks to those times when you feel like you are pouring so much love into someone and not getting what you need back. I think it’s incredibly powerful to be open and honest about these moments.”

Listen to the song here:

Last year, she hinted that her debut solo album might be a 2024 release. “[It’s] coming together quicker than I think anyone thought, which is good. I reckon next year for sure. Because I want to tour like I want to perform, I belong on stage.”

Last week, she updated the status of the album, stating: “I’ve been writing & recording so much working on my album but while making it, I’ve made a collection of songs that fit together in their own world. The first song is coming next week and then I’ll be sharing more new music in the following weeks. Shit’s about to get very real…”

Leigh-Anne revealed in her memoir Believe last year that the remaining members of Little Mix had to seek therapy when Jesy Nelson exited the group.

Nelson left the group, who have sold 75 million records worldwide and have received over 15 billion streams, as well as three BRIT Awards, in 2020, saying that band life was taking a toll on her mental health.

According to Leigh-Anne, the departure was “traumatic” for the whole of the band. “The whole thing was abrupt and sad and then it was messy,” she wrote.

“We were a family, the four of us were like sisters, and we had been that way since we were teenagers, so it’s not an over-exaggeration to say that losing a member was a traumatic experience.

She also disclosed how the racism she has faced in her career in the public eye has affected her confidence. “I always used to say, ‘Should I feel like this, having accomplished my dream?’,” she said. “Why do I feel like I might as well not be here sometimes? Why does it feel like I’m not being noticed? Why do I feel invisible? Why am I not appreciated like the others? It just didn’t feel right.”

“I internalised that I was the problem and it made me lose my confidence.”