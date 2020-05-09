Tributes paid to rock n’ roll legend Little Richard, who has died aged 87

Tributes have been paid to rock n’ roll originator Little Richard, who has passed away aged 87.

The icon, real name Richard Wayne Penniman, known as a founding father of rock n’ roll and renowned for his flamboyant style and free-spirited attitude, died today (Saturday May 9). His son Danny Jones Penniman confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Little Richard’s breakthrough came in 1956 with the single ‘Tutti Frutti’, before cementing his fame and reputation with the quickfire run of hits ‘Long Tall Sally’, ‘Lucille’ and Good Golly Miss Molly’ among others. His 1957 debut album ‘Here’s Little Richard’ remains a template for the genre. Earning the nickname “The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll”, he had an immeasurable influence across the world of music – inspiring the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and countless more.

Tributes have already started to roll in for the musical pioneer.

The Innovator, originator, the architect…. a Rock and Roll king! A god has left the earth. Rest in Power Little Richard. pic.twitter.com/yVYEVxr9Vj — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented It. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard embodied the Spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. Were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

Oh man. His records sound amazing still. They knock u for six. So glad I got to see him in Liverpool in 2000. One of the Greats. R.I.P. Little Richard. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zUXbtwC77z — Marc Riley ⚽️🍺🐳 (@marcrileydj) May 9, 2020

This is a developing story…