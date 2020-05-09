News Music News

Tributes paid to rock n’ roll legend Little Richard, who has died aged 87

"The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll"

Andrew Trendell
Little Richard has passed away
Little Richard, circa 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to rock n’ roll originator Little Richard, who has passed away aged 87.

The icon, real name Richard Wayne Penniman, known as a founding father of rock n’ roll and renowned for his flamboyant style and free-spirited attitude, died today (Saturday May 9). His son Danny Jones Penniman confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but said the cause of death was unknown.

Little Richard’s breakthrough came in 1956 with the single ‘Tutti Frutti’, before cementing his fame and reputation with the quickfire run of hits ‘Long Tall Sally’, ‘Lucille’ and Good Golly Miss Molly’ among others. His 1957 debut album ‘Here’s Little Richard’ remains a template for the genre. Earning the nickname “The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll”, he had an immeasurable influence across the world of music – inspiring the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and countless more.

Tributes have already started to roll in for the musical pioneer.

This is a developing story… 

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.