Little Simz wins best female as winners of 2021 MOBOs unveiled

The winners of this year’s MOBO Awards have been unveiled.

Little Simz won the award for Best Female Act and grime legend Ghetts won his first ever MOBO for Best Male Act, while Dave won the prestigious Album of the Year award for ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’.

The ceremony, which was held in Coventry, saw performances from artists including Ghetts, Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG and ENNY.

You see the full list of winners here:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dave, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’

BEST FEMALE ACT

Little Simz

BEST MALE ACT

Ghetts

BEST NEWCOMER

Central Cee

SONG OF THE YEAR

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions featuring Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3X3), Fivio Foreign and ZT (3X3) – ‘Body (Remix)’



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

M1llionz – ‘Lagga’

BEST GRIME ACT

Skepta



BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Cleo Soul

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Block Europe

BEST DRILL ACT

Central Cee

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Wizkid

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Michael War as Franklyn in Small Axe

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Chunkz and Yung Filly

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Gunva B

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

Wizkid

BEST REGGAE ACT

Shenseea

BEST JAZZ ACT

Sons of Kemet

BEST PRODUCER

JAE5

Elsewhere at the event, boxer Frank Bruno was honoured with the MOBO Inspiration Award, in recognition of “his indelible impact on British sport, having battled racism and mental health stigma in and outside the ring during his storied rise to the top.”

Speaking about this year’s nominees back in November, Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO of MOBO Group said: “The past 20 months have been extremely challenging for artists everywhere but as always we are seeing creatives rise up and adapt, even in a global pandemic.

“This year’s crop of MOBO nominees have not only shown resilience but incredible talent and range. We could not be prouder to celebrate their achievements across the 18 categories that span genres, as well as excellence in TV, film and media.”