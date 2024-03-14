Little Simz: “All roads are leading for me to Glasto, so I’m really taking time to craft a show”

Little Simz has spoken about her forthcoming performance at Glastonbury 2024, teasing that fans can expect “an immersive experience”.

The Mercury Prize-winning rapper is set to perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage at this year’s edition of the festival, which will be headlined by Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA.

Simz headlined the Wests Holts Stage in 2022, with NME saying that the show delivered “flawless determinism from rap’s tour de force” in a four-star review. Before leaving the stage, the ‘No Thank You’ artist told the crowd: “See you next time on the Pyramid!”

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music this morning (March 14), Simz told host Lauren Laverne that she was “buzzing” over her upcoming Glasto return. “It’s amazing,” she added (via Music News).

Simz, who also played at Glastonbury in 2016 and 2019, explained: “I think my Glastonbury journey has just been so unique but, you know, the fact that they’ve supported me and kept bringing me back to do bigger stages, different times and stuff. Yeah, it really is, it is special.”

She added: “I remember walking off [in 2022] and saying, ‘I’ll see you next time on the Pyramid’, and it actually happened.”

The rapper went on to confirm that Glastonbury 2024 would be “the only show I’m playing this year”, telling Laverne: “All roads are leading for me to Glasto, so I’m really taking time to craft a show, to make it as much of an immersive experience as I can. Just bringing vibes to the farm, really.”

Simz was then asked if a live team-up with Michael Kiwanuka could be on the cards at Worthy Farm. The two artists, who have collaborated previously, are both scheduled to play on the Pyramid Stage.

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” she replied. “I love Michael and I think he has such an amazing live show as well, so it’s just perfect that we’re both getting to do this at this time, this year.”

She went on to reveal that she had been “writing some lyrics” for a new project recently, adding: “The pen’s been flowing for sure. So I’ll be coming to talk to you real soon Lauren about some other stuff.”

You can listen to the interview in full via BBC Sounds.

Writing on Instagram today, Simz said: “The one and only festival I’ll be at this summer. On the Pyramid, on the farm. Big big Glasto you knowwww what a wow. See you there.” Check out the post above.

Little Simz released her ‘Drop 7’ EP last month after winning the Best Hip-Hop Act award at the MOBOs 2024 in Sheffield. She was also nominated in three categories at this year’s BRIT Awards: Album Of The Year (‘No Thank You’), Artist Of The Year and Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place from Wednesday, June 26 to Sunday, June 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the first line-up announcement online.

Last November, coach and ticket packages sold out in 25 minutes before the general ticket sale sold out in just under an hour. However, a re-sale of unwanted and unpaid-for tickets will be held next month for those registered. Visit here for more information.

