Little Simz and Dave among winners at Ivor Novello Awards 2020

Little Simz, Dave and Calvin Harris were among the winners at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

The prestigious songwriting and composing ceremony was due to take place today (September 2) at Grosvenor House Hotel in London, having been postponed from May due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Ivors 2020 were then cancelled in June, and the winners were instead announced by Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music radio show.

Dave won the Best Contemporary Song award for ‘Black’ along with co-writer/producer Fraser T Smith. The ‘Psychodrama’ single – which the rapper famously reworked at the BRITs to call Boris Johnson “a real racist” – was described by the judges as “important, eloquent and a song that not only empowers, but is borderless in its musicality.”

Little Simz and producer Inflo, meanwhile, bagged the Best Album gong for ‘Grey Area’. Taking to Twitter to share a photo of her statue, Simz said she was “thankful” for the nod, adding: “Been a long journey but more on the horizon to come.”

The Songwriter Of The Year award went to Steve Mac, who co-wrote ‘Don’t Call Me Up’ by Mabel, ‘South Of The Border’ by Ed Sheeran (featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B) and ‘Harder’ by Jax Jones and Bebe Rexha.

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man picked up the PRS For Music Most Performed Work statue for their collaborative single, ‘Giant’. Elsewhere, singer-songwriter Mysie was named this year’s Rising Star.

Jamie Cullum won in the Best Song Musically And Lyrically category for his 2019 track ‘The Age Of Anxiety’, which was hailed as being “beautifully emotive, with an exceptionally crafted melody”.

You can see the full list of winners here.