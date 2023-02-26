Little Simz and Grace Jones to headline Love Supreme 2023

Little Simz and Grace Jones are among the acts to have been confirmed for Love Supreme 2023.

Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival will return to Glynde Place in East Sussex for its 10th anniversary from June 30 to July 2.

Simz will be headlining on the Saturday in her Love Supreme debut, while Grace Jones will top the bill on the Sunday, having previously headlined the festival in 2016.

Also confirmed for this year’s Love Supreme are Emeli Sandé, Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Tower of Power, Tigran Hamasyan, Jazzmeia Horn, Yaya Bey, and Courtney Pine. They join previously announced the previously announced Thundercat, Gabriels, Candi Staton, Pip Millett, and Obongjayar, with more acts set to be announced at a later date.

Additional offerings this year will include a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organised hill walks across the South Downs and a host of activities aimed at children. There will also be a long-table-style banqueting restaurant, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions, breakfast news reviews and film screenings.

The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and swing dance lessons, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.

Standard weekend camping tickets are priced at £179.99 while day tickets cost £69.99 each – you can buy yours here.