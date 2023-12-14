Little Simz and Stormzy lead nominations for MOBO Awards in 2024

The MOBO Awards nominees for next year’s ceremony have been announed with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the way.
Both acts are up for four awards each with the former up for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album of The Year, Video of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act while the latter has been nominated for Best Male Act, Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Video of The Year.
The annual celebration of Black music and culture, which is now on its 26th edition, will return on on February 7 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.
Central Cee, PinkPantheress, J Hus and Raye have also received three nominations each.
Raye and PinkPantheress will go up against Little Simz for Best Female, and they are also in the running for Song Of The Year with ‘Escapism’ and ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt 2’.
‘Sprinter’ by Central Cee and ‘Who Told You’ by ‘J Hus’ are the final Song Of The year contenders, and the rappers are also up for Best Male Act.
J Hus’ ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ and Raye’s ‘My 21st Century Blues’ are also nominated for Album Of The Year.
MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said: “We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more.
“This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive.”
Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event which was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.
The full list of hosts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now here.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
J Hus
Nines
Stormzy
Best Female Act – In Association with Shea Moisture
Flo
Jorja Smith
Little Simz
Mahalia
PinkPantheress
Raye
Album of the Year
Ezra Collective – ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’
J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’
Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’
Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’
Stormzy – ‘This What I Mean’
Song of the Year – supported by BBC Radio 1XTRA
Central Cee & Dave – ‘Sprinter’
J Hus featuring Drake – ‘Who Told You’
Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’
PinkPantheress & Ice Spice ‘Boys A PT.2’
Raye & 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’
Stormzy – ‘Hide & Seek’
Best Newcomer
Ama Lou
Antslive
Debbie
Jayo
Nippa
No Guidance
Rimzee
Strandz
Tamera
Tunde
Video of the year
AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Jaz Karis
Mahalia
Ragz Originale
Sampha
Sault
Best hip-hop act
Avelino
Clavish
Digga D
Enny
Fredo
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Potter Payper
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Duppy
Flowdan
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
P Money
Best drill act
Central Cee
Headie One
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
TeeZandos
Unknown T
Best international act (US)
Doja Cat
Drake & 21 Savage
Travis Scott
Ice Spice
Latto
Lil Uzi Vert
Nicki Minaj
Sexyy Red
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best performance in a TV show/film
Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
Damson Idris – Snowfall
Deja J Bowens – Champion
Idris Elba – Hijack
India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Best media personality
Alison Hammond
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Henrie Kwushue
Madame Joyce
Maya Jama
Pressed podcast
Remi Burgz
ShxtsnGigs
Specs Gonzalez
Zeze Millz
Best African music act
Adekunle Gold
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Libianca
Rema
Tyla
Uncle Waffles
Wizkid
Best Caribbean music act
Byron Messia
Destra
Kabaka Pyramid
Popcaan
Shenseea
Valiant
Best jazz act
Blue Lab Beats
Cktrl
Ezra Collective
Masego
Reuben James
Yazmin Lacey
Best alternative music act
Alt Blk Era
Arlo Parks
Deijuvhs
Kid Bookie
Skindred
Young Fathers
Best electronic/dance act
Aluna
Nia Archives
PinkPantheress
Salute
Shygirl
Tsha
Best producer
Info
Kyle Evans
M1onTheBeat
P2J
Steel Banglez
TSB
Best gospel act
Annatoria
CalledOut Music
Guvna B
Limoblaze
Tofunmi Adorna
Triple O