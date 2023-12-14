Little Simz and Stormzy lead nominations for MOBO Awards in 2024

The MOBO Awards nominees for next year’s ceremony have been announed with Little Simz and Stormzy leading the way.

Both acts are up for four awards each with the former up for Best Female Act (in association with Shea Moisture), Album of The Year, Video of The Year and Best Hip Hop Act while the latter has been nominated for Best Male Act, Album of The Year, Song of The Year, Video of The Year.

The annual celebration of Black music and culture, which is now on its 26th edition, will return on on February 7 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Advertisement

Central Cee, PinkPantheress, J Hus and Raye have also received three nominations each.

Raye and PinkPantheress will go up against Little Simz for Best Female, and they are also in the running for Song Of The Year with ‘Escapism’ and ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt 2’. ‘Sprinter’ by Central Cee and ‘Who Told You’ by ‘J Hus’ are the final Song Of The year contenders, and the rappers are also up for Best Male Act. J Hus’ ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’ and Raye’s ‘My 21st Century Blues’ are also nominated for Album Of The Year. MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said: “We are proud to champion this year’s incredible lineup of nominees for the 26th MOBO Awards, who have all brought stellar music and content to our attention through their remarkable work in music, film, TV, online and more. Advertisement “This year’s nominees not only represent the best of their genre and artform and an incredible year of music, but also continue our dedication to sustaining an inclusive ecosystem where diverse talent is both recognised and empowered to thrive.” Little Simz, Knucks, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and the late Jamal Edwards were among the winners at last year’s event which was staged at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. The full list of hosts and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now here. The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best Female Act – In Association with Shea Moisture

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

Raye

Album of the Year

Ezra Collective – ‘Where I’m Meant To Be’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’

Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Stormzy – ‘This What I Mean’

Song of the Year – supported by BBC Radio 1XTRA



Central Cee & Dave – ‘Sprinter’

J Hus featuring Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice ‘Boys A PT.2’

Raye & 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’

Stormzy – ‘Hide & Seek’

Best Newcomer

Ama Lou

Antslive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidance

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde



Video of the year



AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)

Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)

Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)



Best R&B/soul act



Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault



Best hip-hop act



Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper



Best grime act



Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money



Best drill act



Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

TeeZandos

Unknown T



Best international act (US)



Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monét



Best performance in a TV show/film



Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Deja J Bowens – Champion

Idris Elba – Hijack

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King



Best media personality



Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed podcast

Remi Burgz

ShxtsnGigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz



Best African music act



Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid



Best Caribbean music act



Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant



Best jazz act



Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey



Best alternative music act



Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers



Best electronic/dance act



Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha



Best producer



Info

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB



Best gospel act



Annatoria

CalledOut Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O