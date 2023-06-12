Little Simz announces 2023 UK tour dates

Little Simz has announced a run of UK tour dates, set to kick off later this year. Find ticket information below.

Announced today (June 12), the newly announced tour dates will see the British rapper — whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo — take to the stage for four shows in the UK.

Kicking off at the start of November, the first of the headline slots will take place at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on November 6. From there, Simz will make stops at Glasgow and Birmingham, before closing off with a performance at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The string of dates mark a new milestone for the 29-year-old artist, as they will be her biggest UK headline shows to date. Pre-sale for the O2 shows kick off at 10am BST this Wednesday (June 14), while pre-sale for the gig at Alexandra Palace will kick off the following day (June 15) at the same time.

General sale will be available from this Friday (June 16), and all tickets can be found here. Check out the list of upcoming shows in the tour poster below.

The news of Little Simz UK tour comes on the heels of her recently-announced string of North American tour dates.

Announced back in April, the US tour will arrive shortly before the UK shows and is set to kick off in September, with stops planned for Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, New York and more. The tour also arrives after Simz cancelled her North American tour last year, after revealing that it would have left her in a “huge deficit” financially.

Back in December, Simz dropped her critically acclaimed surprise album ‘NO THANK YOU’. NME gave the album four stars, saying “‘NO THANK YOU’s quiet, understated release” has “a certain looseness and freedom to the tracks”.

A vinyl edition of the album — which is her fifth studio release — will also be available from this Friday, and can be pre-ordered here.

In other Little Simz news, earlier this year the rapper opened up about her experience working with Damon Albarn, and confirmed that she will “always have so much love and respect” for the Blur and Gorillaz legend.

The two first joined forces back in 2017, when she delivered a guest spot on the 2017 Gorillaz single ‘Garage Palace’, which later appeared on the “super deluxe” edition of the ‘Humanz’ album.