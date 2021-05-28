Little Simz announces biggest tour to date for winter 2021

Little Simz has announced a UK and Ireland tour for the end of 2021, taking in her biggest shows to date.

The South London rapper will kick off at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on November 25, before wrapping up almost a month later with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 16.

Between those two dates, she’ll take in stop-offs in cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Norwich, Brighton, Cardiff, Cambridge and Liverpool.

You can check out the dates in full below.

Bout to be back on the road soon!! 😆 starting with a new UK tour and I'd love to see you there. Sign up for early ticket access at my store 🤞🏿

General sale Friday 4th June 🎫 https://t.co/3n81dL2EJC pic.twitter.com/1UGfmOLrEh — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) May 28, 2021

The dates come in support of Simz’ fourth album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which is set to arrive on September 3.

“I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined…being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art,” she previously said of the record.

Earlier this month, she shared soulful new album track ‘Woman’, which followed on from the politically charged ‘Introvert’.

You can see the full record tracklist below, and pre-order/pre-save the record here.

1. ‘Introvert’

2. ‘Woman’ ft. Cleo Sol

3. ‘Two Worlds Apart’

4. ‘I Love You, I Hate You’

5. ‘Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)’

6. ‘Little Q Pt 2’

7. ‘Gems (Interlude)’

8. ‘Speed’

9. ‘Standing Ovation’

10. ‘I See You’

11. ‘The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)’

12. ‘Rollin Stone’

13. ‘Protect My Energy’

14. ‘Never Make Promises (Interlude)’

15. ‘Point and Kill’ ft. Obongjayar

16. ‘Fear No Man’

17. ‘The Garden (Interlude)’

18. ‘How Did You Get Here’

19. ‘Miss Understood’