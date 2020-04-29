Little Simz announces new quarantine EP ‘Drop 6’, out next week

Little Simz has announced details of a new EP out next week – get all the details on ‘Drop 6’ below.

The new EP was written and recorded entirely in the month of April while the UK has been under lockdown due to coronavirus.

Announcing the new record, out on May 6, Simz shared a lengthy statement on the process of making it, and of her experiences in quarantine, saying: “I don’t mind being alone. I quite enjoy my own company actually. However choosing to be alone is different from being forced to be alone and that’s where the difficulty comes in.

“You’re stuck with yourself, 24 hours of the day, 7 days of the week. There are only so many naps I can take in a day. So this is what happens when the world stops.

an EP by me, to you. Drop 6 – May 6. Photo shot by me

Artwork design @jeremyncole pic.twitter.com/fqXT6fGeNR — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) April 29, 2020

“I started working on an EP early April, with a plan to finish it by the end of the month. Around mid-April I got disheartened and started getting in my own way. That self-doubt shit again. ‘This isn’t good enough, people won’t like this, its shit, the mix is trash,’ everything negative under the sun.

“My neighbour told me to turn the music down one day, he’s working from home. He clearly wasn’t as tolerant as Mary. I’d never seen him before, he just moved in next door. I said ‘ok’, I asked what his hours were (trying to compromise). ‘9:30am – 6:30pm’, he said. He was cool with the noise after that time. I said ‘ok’.

She added: “After serious procrastination I decided to stop being a lil bitch and cry baby and knuckle down on the EP. I gassed myself up, There’s no one else here, I’m alone, I had to. It started to feel good. I started to get really excited, wheeling myself up, spudding myself. I had to. Then I completed it. and when? End of the month just as I’d set out too. Things come full circle in the end don’t they?

“The middle feels like growing pains, self-doubt is a bitch and the only way out is through. Thank you for being the lights that you are. You’re all needed, valued, appreciated, and loved. Not just by me of course and I am sure I can speak on behalf of everyone you hold dear in your lives close to you.”

Little Simz’ new EP follows her Mercury-nominated album ‘Grey AREA’ from 2019. In a five-star review of the album, NME said: “London MC Simbi Ajikawo has come true on her early promise with this confident and unapologetic album, the best rap record of the year so far.”

Simz won Best British Album for the record at the NME Awards 2020 in London back in February.