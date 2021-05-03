Little Simz announces new single ‘Woman’, out this week

Little Simz has announced details of a new single – ‘Woman’ is arriving later this week.

The track will be the second preview of the rapper’s upcoming fourth album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which was announced last month.

“Another date for you,” Simz wrote on Twitter today (May 2), asking fans to keep it locked for Friday (May 7), when ‘Woman’ will arrive.

See the post, which includes a teaser of the track’s accompanying video, below.

Another date for you. 🔒 7th May 2021.

🌹 ‘Woman’ 🌹 pic.twitter.com/qX4vbAZOSh — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) May 3, 2021

‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ was first previewed last month with searing political anthem ‘Introvert’.

In an interview with The Observer to announce the album, Simz – real name Simbi Ajikawo – revealed that she addresses personal issues – including a distanced relationship with her father and a relationship – on her new record. The album also explores her difficulty in opening up about her personal life in an industry where everyone is expected to be “an extrovert”.

Simz said: “When it comes to business and my work, I’m not shy at all, I don’t hold back with that. I’m very serious and direct, but other stuff sometimes…”

The new album will follow the singer’s 2020 lockdown EP ‘Drop 6’. Reviewing that album upon its release towards the start of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in the UK, NME wrote: “Simz’s previous album had been born out of dark times and, likewise, on ‘Drop 6’ the 26-year-old tries to find a silver lining in challenging times; the resulting record itself a time capsule of lockdown life – a rough-edged release that includes much of the push and pull between introspection, catharsis and careful optimism that we all know too well in these isolated times.”