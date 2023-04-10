Little Simz announces North American tour

Little Simz has announced that she will be embarking on a North American tour, starting in September this year.

The Mercury-winning London artist shared the news on social media today (April 10), writing: “It’s been a long time. Appreciate your love and patience. Excited to announce my NO THANK YOU North American tour!”

The tour will begin in Chicago on September 20, heading to cities like Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver and Montreal. It finishes up in New York on October 13, with a show at Terminal 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10am. See full dates below and buy tickets here.

It’s been a long time. Appreciate your love and patience 🫶🏿 excited to announce my NO THANK YOU North American tour! Pre sales tomorrow, general sale Thursday 10am, grab at https://t.co/T7276YUOvt

Last year, Simz cancelled her North American tour due to the “huge deficit” it would leave her in financially.

The London rapper was due to head out on a 10-date run in May 2022, with shows scheduled to take place in Portland, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York, among other locations.

However, Simz announced that the shows would no longer be going ahead as planned, but assured her US and Canadian fans that she “will be there soon, back bigger and better”.

Back in December, Simz dropped her critically acclaimed surprise album ‘NO THANK YOU’. NME gave the album four stars, saying “‘NO THANK YOU’s quiet, understated release” has “a certain looseness and freedom to the tracks”.

Last month, she released a new documentary, On Stage Off Stage, following the European leg of her recent tour.

The documentary was filmed and directed by Abu Dumbuya and takes the viewer on tour with the artist, mixing both behind-the-scenes access with live tour footage.

With the release of the documentary, Simz has also announced that her fifth studio album will be physically released on June 16 and is available to pre-order now here.