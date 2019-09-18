Little Simz and Lianne La Havas join forces for Headie One cover

A powerful take on ‘Both’

Little Simz and Lianne La Havas have delivered their own take on Headie One’s single ‘Both’.

For their appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, both artists decided against a faithful cover, instead rapping and singing their own lyrics on the ‘Both’ beat. “They say I’m the woman of the moment, tell ’em I’m the man of the year,” Simz spits on the first verse. Later, she flexes on her success abroad: “I just sold out Australia and they love my songs!”

“You’re free to do what you want do / You’ve got to live your life and do what you want to do,” La Havas sings on the hook. Watch their performance here:

Headie One has praised Simz and La Havas’ take on ‘Both’. “This is cold,” he wrote on Twitter.

Simz also performed her own song ‘Selfish’, a single from her latest album ‘Grey Area’, in the Live Lounge. Watch it below:

In a glowing, five-star review of ‘Grey Area’, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote, “Across these 10 tracks, Simz utilises her most valuable commodity: honesty. Having stripped away the narrative cloak that shrouded the highlights of ‘Stillness In Wonderland’, she’s crafted a knockout record – and finally come true on her early promise.”

Music aside, Simz also plays Shelley on the third season of ‘Top Boy’, which arrived on Netflix last week. The show – whose new season was executive produced by Drake – also stars Ashley Walters, Kane “Kano” Robinson, David “Dave” Omoregie and Micheal Ward.