Little Simz says her next album might take new direction after being inspired by IDLES

Little Simz has revealed that her next album might sound very different because of her recent listening habits.

The North London rapper released her stellar Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘GREY Area’ earlier this year to mass critical acclaim – and now she’s thinking about taking her music in a new direction.

Speaking to Line of Best Fit, Simz explained that she was in the very early stages of her next album and revealed that it could be inspired by Bristol punk band IDLES.

“When I went on tour we set up a little studio on the bus so I was in there most days just putting ideas down,” she said. “That’s what I do, sometimes I just make little demos and I won’t even acknowledge them until I’m ready to get in the studio. Then I’m like, ‘Oh shit! I forgot about this one.’ I make little voice notes and sometimes I’m not even speaking English, I just lay down an idea for a flow.”

Adding what it could sound like, she said: “I was listening to an indie rock alternative album the other week. I ended up feeling really inspired by it.” Revealing that the album she was talking about was by IDLES, she said: “But I might not dive into that until my sixth album.”

Meanwhile, Little Simz and Lianne La Havas have delivered their own take on Headie One’s single ‘Both’

For their appearance in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, both artists decided against a faithful cover, instead rapping and singing their own lyrics on the ‘Both’ beat. “They say I’m the woman of the moment, tell ’em I’m the man of the year,” Simz spits on the first verse. Later, she flexes on her success abroad: “I just sold out Australia and they love my songs!”.