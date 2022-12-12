Little Simz releases new album ‘NO THANK YOU’

Little Simz has released her brand new album ‘NO THANK YOU’ today (December 12) – listen to it in full below.

The rapper confirmed that her fifth album was on the way last week in the form of a clip of typed-out aphorisms, going on to reveal its 10-song tracklist, a release date and that it was produced by SAULT‘s Inflo.

On Monday morning, the full album then arrived, following last year’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which won the 2022 Mercury Prize.

In a short statement upon the release of ‘NO THANK YOU’, Simz said:

“emotion is energy in motion.

honour your truth and feelings.

eradicate fear.

boundaries are important.”

Listen to ‘NO THANK YOU’ below.

When accepting her Mercury Prize win earlier this year, Simz said: “Wow, I’m very, very overwhelmed. I’m very grateful, glory to God. God thank you so much.”

She also paid tribute to Inflo, who also produced her Mercury Prize-nominated third album, 2019’s ‘GREY Area’, and said there were times in the studio when “I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record”.

“I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and [Inflo] stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys.”

Simz has continued her winning streak in 2022. This month, she was joint winner with Knucks for MOBO Awards’ Album Of The Year (for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘ and ‘Alpha Pace’, respectively).