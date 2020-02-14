Little Simz reveals plans for ‘Grey Area’ follow-up

Little Simz has revealed that she’s planning to recharge and relax in 2020, before starting work on her anticipated fourth album.

Speaking after accepting the Best British Album gong for ‘GREY Area’ at the NME Awards 2020, Simz said she’s in the early stages of thinking about its follow-up.

“I’m on my job. I’m working, staying creative — but last year was a crazy year of touring so now to be honest I’m just trying to breathe, recharge and start again,” she said.

Simz also explained how she was responsible for one of the night’s most heartwarming moments after bringing her mum up on stage to accept the award.

“She came up on stage with me, which was cool. Often, we go away on tour and come back HOME and my mum just sees me as Simbi. She doesn’t know my world like that, so it’s cool to have her come to this and be like ‘Ah, so this is what you do.'”

The rapper added: “She’s got friends here! I turn around and she’s talking to people and I’m like, ‘How do you know so and so?!’”

Accepting her award, Simz said: “Make some noise for my mum one time! I’m lost for words, but thanks to the NME for making me feel heard.”

She continued: “My mum is holding the award and that is crazy! Thank you guys for making this one of the best nights in our lives”.