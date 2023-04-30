Little Simz reveals what she learned from working with Damon Albarn

Little Simz has opened up about her experience working with Damon Albarn, saying she will “always have so much love and respect” for the Blur and Gorillaz legend.

The rapper linked up with Albarn in 2017, delivering a guest spot on the 2017 Gorillaz single ‘Garage Palace’ (which later appeared on the “super deluxe” edition of the ‘Humanz’ album). In a new interview with Apple Music 1, she told Zane Lowe (via Music News): “I remember first getting into the studio with [Albarn] for the first time, and my anxiety just being through the roof like, ‘This is mad…’

“I felt myself trying to mold myself into what their thing was, and I remember Damon peeping it and being like, ‘No, that’s not why I called you in here. I called you in here because I want you to do that thing only you can do.’ And I think from that, I was just like, ‘Oh, OK. So, every space I walk into, all I’ve got to do is bring myself.’ That’s what I took from Damon, you know what I’m saying? You ain’t got to mold yourself, or try and fit into… No, man.

“If you’re in that room, it’s because of you. And what would’ve happened if I just brought myself at that point? So, that’s something that, yeah, I’ll always have so much love and respect for Damon for that one thing he said to me. He’s lovely, man.”

Simz went on to say that Albarn “always has a space” for his collaborators: “There’s always a space to be a part of that family. It’s ever-extending, it’s ever-growing, and he’s built that. It’s really inspiring for me, anyway.”

Have a look at the full interview below:

Simz and Albarn reunited at this year’s Coachella festival, joining Gorillaz to sing ‘Garage Palace’ during the latter’s set last weekend.

This isn’t the first time Simz has praised Albarn on the record. Back in 2018, she told NME of their collaboration: “It’s not premeditated or forced at all. It’s just a vibe. It’s all off good vibes and good energy.”

Meanwhile, Simz announced a North American tour earlier this month, with 10 dates on the itinerary for this September and October – see all the details here.