Little Simz’ Spotify streams soar over 350 per cent following BRIT Awards 2022

Spotify streams of Little Simz‘ music have soared over 350 per cent following her appearance at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The rapper, who released her last album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, back in September, won the award for Best New Artist at last night’s (February 8) ceremony at London’s The O2. She also performed a medley of her tracks ‘Introvert’ and ‘Woman’.

Her massive night has since prompted a huge spike in Spotify streams in comparison to other BRITs winners including Adele, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Sam Fender.

There was a 812 per cent increase in streams of ‘Introvert’ and a 594 per cent spike for ‘Woman’, equating to a 365 per cent jump overall.

Elsewhere, Adele, who took home three BRITs last night (Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year), saw a 137 per cent increase in Spotify streams following the awards, while Dave’s streams went up by 217 per cent. Fender’s music saw a 79 per cent jump.

“As ever, the BRITs showed the incredible breadth of talent being fostered here in the UK, across every genre of music,” Tom Connaughton, managing director of Spotify UK and Ireland, said in a statement (via Rolling Stone UK). “Adele said it herself when she said the event is like ‘coming home’ for her.

“We always love to look at the impact that the artists’ performances, nominations and wins have on their streams, as people head to Spotify to check out their tracks and wider catalogue.”

When Simz won the award for Best New Artist at last night’s awards, she took to the stage with her mother to accept the award.

“Mum, look at what you’ve done. Look at what you’ve done,” Simz said as she handed her mother the trophy. “I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s supported me on this journey so far.

“My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I’m from North London. I grew up on a council estate. I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”

She continued: “I am living proof that if you work hard on something no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary. So this is for all the kids dreaming – keep dreaming keep pushing, I am you, you are me.”

Last week, Little Simz was announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The rapper last played the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.