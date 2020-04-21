Little Simz teases release of new EP on social media

Little Simz took to social media overnight (April 20) to tease the release of a new EP. It would be her first new release of 2020.

“Anyone care for a little EP from your girl?” the rapper wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon (April 20). After a strong response from fans, Simz commented on the tweet, appearing to confirm that it would be shared in the near future.

“Ite [sic] cool , incoming,” she wrote.

Anyone care for a little EP from your girl? — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) April 20, 2020

While she has remained active on social media throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Little Simz has not yet posted any music from isolation. The rapper remained coy on the exact date that she would share her new music. Simz replied “that’s the question really tho, ain’t it” to a fan’s question regarding the EP’s release date.

The news follows a busy twelve months for the rapper. Little Simz’s third album, ‘Grey Area’, was released in March 2019 to popular and critical acclaim. It earned her a nomination for The Mercury Prize, and won Best British Album at the NME Awards in February.

“I’m lost for words,” Little Simz said in her acceptance speech, “but thanks to the NME for making me feel heard”.

Simz has also featured on a handful of tracks in the past year. She collaborated with The S.L.P., the side project of Kasabian guitarist, Serge Pizzorno, on the single ‘Favourites’. She also made appearances on ‘Pink Youth’ by Yuna and ‘New Breed’ with Q-Tip, Idris Elba and James BKS.