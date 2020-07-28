Little Simz to be honoured with Pioneer Award at 2020 AIM Awards

Little Simz has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Pioneer Award at this year’s Association of Independent Music (AIM) Awards.

The rapper, who is also set to perform at next month’s virtual ceremony, becomes the youngest recipient of the award. It follows on from her triumph at the NME Awards 2020, where she picked up the Best British Album gong for ‘Grey Area’.

Simz said: “Delighted to receive the Pioneer Award this year and excited to perform. Big thank you and love to AIM Awards!”

AJ Tracey has also been confirmed as the winner of the Innovator prize and will also perform at the ceremony.

He said: “Being an independent artist is incredibly important to me and winning this award is a huge honour. I’m a massive fan of those who have received this before me so it really means a lot.”

The ceremony will be available to live stream on August 12 at 7pm, delivered in partnership with SBTV and support from YouTube.

The event will also feature a special live set in honour of Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen, who is set to receive the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award posthumously.

Curated by his friend and former student, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, the tribute will see a group of musicians performing a medley of the late drummer’s influential work.

The full list of nominations for the AIM Awards 2020 were announced last month, with drill rapper Digga D and electronic-jazz drummer Moses Boyd earning three nods each.

Hania Rani, Greentea Peng, Floating Points and Flying Lotus all have two nominations each. The likes of Fontaines D.C., Idles, AJ Tracey, King Krule, Kim Gordon, Laura Marling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fka Twigs and Arlo Parks have also been nominated.