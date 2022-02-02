Little Simz to headline Glastonbury Festival’s West Holts stage

Little Simz has been announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The rapper last played the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis revealed the news during a chat with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo tonight (February 2).

Eavis said: “Little Simz…has just confirmed to headline the West Holts Stage.”

As Emily Eavis just revealed during her chat with Clara Amfo on @bbcradio1 – the amazing @LittleSimz will headline the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2022! pic.twitter.com/ZhHwZvOGBU — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) February 2, 2022

She added that Glastonbury is now “in full festival mode” as it prepares to host its first complete festival since the COVID pandemic forced two years of postponements. Last September, the stripped-back Live At Worthy Farm event was held as a replacement.

Full line up will be March — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022

This year’s Glastonbury will take place from June 22-26. So far, Billie Eilish has been confirmed to headline the Pyramid Stage on June 24 while Diana Ross will play the ‘Legends’ slot on the Sunday (June 26).

Eavis has now confirmed that the full line-up for Glastonbury 2022, as well as its accompanying poster, will be announced in March, and that the festival “will give you some news” regarding the line-up “by the end of the month”.

The festival’s organiser was interacting with her followers after announcing that would be appearing on Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show later to discuss the return of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to play at this year’s festival, and, more often than not, all the finalists get gigs here,” Eavis said about the annual contest.

While Eilish and Ross are the only names to have been officially confirmed by Glastonbury so far, Crowded House said last year that they are set to be part of the line-up for 2022.

Aerosmith similarly confirmed themselves for Glastonbury back in 2019, though the band’s rescheduled 2022 UK and European tour was cancelled this week.

Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were previously announced as the headliners of the cancelled 2020 edition of Glastonbury. Eilish’s top slot booking for 2022 has, however, ruled out the possibility that that trio of acts will top the bill this year.

Meanwhile, Little Simz recently postponed her European tour due to varying COVID restrictions.