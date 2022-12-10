Little Simz unveils more details about new album ‘NO THANK YOU’

Little Simz has shared the release date, tracklist and artwork for her new album ‘NO THANK YOU’.

The Mercury-winning rapper confirmed her fifth album was on the way earlier this week in the form of a clip of typed-out aphorisms. Now, she has shared more details of the forthcoming project on Twitter.

‘NO THANK YOU’ will drop on Monday (December 12) and contains 10 tracks. The tweet also confirms that Simz has once again worked with producer Inflo (also part of collective SAULT), who she collaborated with on last year’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

Advertisement

You can see the artwork and the track list below:

The tracklisting for ‘NO THANK YOU’ is as follows:

1. ‘Angel’

2. ‘Gorilla’

3. ‘Silhouette’

4. ‘No Merci’

5. ‘X’

6. ‘Heart On Fire’

7. ‘Broken’

8. ‘Sideways’

9. ‘Who Even Cares’

10. ‘Control’

The rapper – real name Simbi Ajikawo – jointly won the MOBO for Best Album with Knucks for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ last week, not long after taking home the 2022 Mercury Prize for the same album.

Accepting the latter award, she paid tribute to Inflo for helping her see the record through to the end. “I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record. I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it and he [producer Inflo] stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys.”

Advertisement

She also performed ‘How Did You Get Here’ twice during the ceremony, which was postponed by six weeks after the Queen died on the day it was originally scheduled for.