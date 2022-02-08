Little Simz wins Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards 2022: “This is for all the kids dreaming”

Little Simz won Best New Artist at tonight’s (February 8) BRIT Awards 2022, taking to the stage with her mum to accept the award.

She was nominated in the category alongside Central Cee, Griff, Joy Crookes and Self Esteem.

Simz was presented the award by Tom Daley and Celeste. “Mum, look at what you’ve done. Look at what you’ve done,” she said as she handed her mum the trophy. “I wanna say thank you to everyone that’s supported me on this journey so far.

Advertisement

My name is Simbiatu Ajikawo. I’m from North London. I grew up on a council estate. I’m an independent artist and to be here tonight, receiving this award is such a blessing. I’m so grateful.”

She continued: “I am living proof that if you work hard on something no matter where you come from, no matter your background, no matter your race, you can do something extraordinary. So this is for all the kids dreaming – keep dreaming keep pushing, I am you, you are me.”

Simz performed earlier in the ceremony, playing ‘Introvert’ and Woman’, with an added interlude from The Crown star Emma Corrin. She’s also up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year.

Dave was announced as the winner of the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act category, which Simz was also nominated in. Keep up with all the winners from tonight’s event as they happen here.

Advertisement

Little Simz was recently announced as a headliner of the West Holts stage at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The rapper last played the stage in 2016 for a mid-afternoon set. She previously performed at the Worthy Farm, Somerset festival in 2019 when she took to the Park Stage.