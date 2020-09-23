Live At Leeds announces cancellation of 2020 event

Live At Leeds has announced the cancellation of its 2020 event, after previously confirming plans to push the festival back to November.

The city festival was set to be headlined by Pale Waves, alongside performances from the likes of Easy Life, The Coral, Shame, Ezra Furman and The Magic Gang.

Confirming the cancellation, Live At Leeds said: “It may not come as a great surprise, but it will not be possible to go ahead with Live at Leeds 2020 as planned.

Statement regarding Live at Leeds 2020 pic.twitter.com/dpiVdOFtGM — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) September 23, 2020

“We’d hoped by moving the festival to the end of the year we stood the best chance we had of going ahead, but with the current guidance it’s now clear that won’t be possible, and certainly wouldn’t be the Live at Leeds experience we’ve all grown to enjoy.”

They added: “Live at Leeds is a labour of love. We run this event to introduce music fans to new talent, to bring people to our city and to support the venues, staff and talented freelancers that operate throughout Leeds.”

They also confirmed the event’s return in 2021, but also urged music fans to continue their support for festivals, record stores and independent artists – stressing that they “need your support now more than ever.”

Ticketholders will be able to access refunds at the point of purchase.

Meanwhile, Shame are back with ‘Alphabet’, their first new music since 2018’s ‘Songs Of Praise’.

The south London band’s frantic punk single comes with the announcement of a comeback show at London’s Electric Brixton on April 22, 2021 (tickets available here).