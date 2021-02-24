Live At Leeds confirms return for autumn 2021: “It’s on!”

Live At Leeds has confirmed that its 2021 festival will go ahead in the autumn.

The multi-venue event, which is traditionally held in May, did not take place last year due to the coronavirus crisis.

With the government having set out a staged route to gradually remove all restrictions by June 21, organisers have announced that LAL “will be going ahead this year”.

Writing on Twitter today (February 24), bosses vowed to “make up for a lot of missed festivals” with their 15th anniversary edition, which will take place on Saturday, October 16. You can purchase early bird tickets here.

“After the most difficult of times, we deserve it,” the statement concluded. See that post below.

This means we can celebrate our 15th Anniversary the way we always wanted, nipping in and out venues around Leeds, watching the best new bands, singing and dancing with all of you. After the most difficult of times, we deserve it. — Live at Leeds (@liveatleedsfest) February 24, 2021

Line-up details have not yet been revealed. Last year’s bill included headliners Pale Waves as well as the likes of Easy Life, The Coral and Shame.

The news of Live At Leeds’ return in 2021 comes after Reading & Leeds announced its dual festival will go ahead as planned across the August Bank Holiday weekend (27-29). Headliners include Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Queens of The Stone Age.

Earlier this year, R&L boss Melvin Benn told NME he was “super confident” about the event taking place, citing the UK’s successful vaccination programme.

Benn also previously stated that “everyone could be tested” at the festival if required.

Yesterday, Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord told NME that he was extremely confident that the Manchester festival will take place on its scheduled dates (September 11-12).

While the situation appears increasingly optimistic for live events later in the summer, Glastonbury was forced to cancel for the second year running last month due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic at the time.